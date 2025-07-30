Timken Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Timken Co. (TKR) lowered its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.40 per share on a revenue decline of 2.0 to 0.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.10 to $5.60 per share on revenues between a decline of 2.5 percent and flat.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.37 per share on a revenue decline of 1.27 percent to $4.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We have implemented pricing and other actions to mitigate the impact of tariffs, and we remain focused on serving customers and driving cost initiatives to deliver resilient financial performance in 2025," said Richard Kyle, President and CEO.

