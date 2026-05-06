Timken Raises 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Timken Company (TKR) said it is increasing 2026 outlook, with full-year earnings per share now forecasted to be in the range of $4.70 to $5.20 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.75 to $6.25. The company is planning for 2026 revenue to be up approximately 5 percent in total at the midpoint from 2025, an increase from its prior outlook of 3 percent growth at the midpoint.

The company posted net income in the first quarter of $98.2 million or $1.40 per share. This compares to net income of $78.3 million or $1.11 per share for the same period a year ago. Excluding special items, adjusted net income in the first quarter was $117.3 million or $1.67 per share. This compares to adjusted net income of $98.6 million or $1.40 per share for the same period in 2025. Sales in the first quarter were $1.23 billion, up 8 percent. Organically, sales were up 4.3 percent.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, shares are up 4.91 percent to $115.00.

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