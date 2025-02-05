Timken Co. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Timken Co. (TKR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $71.2 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $58.7 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Timken Co. reported adjusted earnings of $81.5 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $1.073 billion from $1.091 billion last year.

Timken Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.2 Mln. vs. $58.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $1.073 Bln vs. $1.091 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.