Timken Co. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Timken Co. (TKR) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $78.5 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $96.2 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Timken Co. reported adjusted earnings of $99.3 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.173 billion from $1.182 billion last year.

Timken Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.10 to $5.40

