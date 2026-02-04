Timken Co. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Timken Co. (TKR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $62.3 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $71.2 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Timken Co. reported adjusted earnings of $80.4 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.111 billion from $1.073 billion last year.

Timken Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.3 Mln. vs. $71.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.111 Bln vs. $1.073 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.