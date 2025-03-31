Markets
Timken CEO Tarak Mehta Steps Down; Richard Kyle Returns As Interim Chief

March 31, 2025 — 06:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Timken Company (TKR) Monday announced that CEO and director Tarak B. Mehta has stepped down immediately due to personal reasons. The company's Board of Directors has appointed Richard G. Kyle as interim president and CEO.

Kyle, who has been a board member, previously led Timken from 2014 to 2024, overseeing its transformation into a global industrial leader.

TKR closed Monday's trading at $71.87 down $0.10 or 0.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

