Timken Appoints Michael Discenza As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - The Timken Company (TKR) Thursday said it has appointed Michael A. Discenza as vice president, chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Discenza succeeds Philip D. Fracassa, who is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

Discenza has 25 years of experience at Timken in various roles, including the last 10 years as vice president, finance, and group controller.

