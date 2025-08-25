Markets
Timken Appoints Lucian Boldea As President And CEO

August 25, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Timken Company (TKR), Monday said it has appointed Lucian Boldea as its president and CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2025.

Boldea will succeed Richard G. Kyle, who has been the interim CEO of the company since March after the departure of Tarak B. Mehta due to personal reasons.

Before joining Timken, Boldea served as President and CEO of Industrial Automation at Honeywell.

