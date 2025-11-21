Timken About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TKR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/25/25, Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 12/5/25. As a percentage of TKR's recent stock price of $74.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TKR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TKR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.20 per share, with $84.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.24.

In Friday trading, Timken Co. shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.