Time is Your Most Valuable Asset: Don’t Waste It on Bad Advice

We have unprecedented access to information. Everybody seems to have a life-changing tip, from self-help gurus to fitness influencers in TikTok. Navigating this information ocean can be overwhelming, and a lot of bad advice is out there.

But here’s the thing: your time and energy are precious. You might end up frustrated and stuck if you use them for half-baked ideas or one-size-fits-all approaches. Considering this information jungle, how can we identify actionable advice we can use? That’s exactly what I will discuss in the following blog post.

The Most Valuable Asset: Time

The most valuable asset anyone can have is their time. That’s non-negotiable. Sadly, most people fail to realize how much they waste on activities that don’t lead to financial success or personal fulfillment.

Rather than focusing on beneficial tasks, they often get caught up in busy work that neither increases their income nor allows them to spend more time with their families.

Simply put, we should be mindful of how we spend our time and ensure that our activities align with our long-term goals.

Experience is Valuable, but Courses Can Accelerate Learning

In my video entitled “Top 2 Assets You Need For Financial Freedom,” a commenter mentioned that I was pushing courses for financial gain. I dispute that assertion.

Although I do sell courses, I promote them because they have had a significant impact on my journey. Both tangible and intangible assets, experience being an important intangible, have significantly accelerated my learning curve. And, in the end, with these assets comes financial freedom.

The Value of Buying Courses

I’ve taken numerous courses throughout my career, but not everyone has been worthwhile. A few of these didn’t live up to my expectations, and others were bought at times when they weren’t needed. While not all courses worked for me, those provided enormous value to me. Investing in them yielded substantial returns since I could directly apply knowledge and skills to my business.

For instance, when I first started my blog, it took me nine months to figure out how to monetize it. In contrast, a YouTube course I purchased later for about $3,500 paid for itself after just three or four videos, dramatically increasing my earnings.

To put it more simply, an education that accelerates progress is a testament to the power of investing in quality education.

Don’t Take Advice from Broke People

The next point I would like to address is the danger of taking advice from someone who hasn’t accomplished what you are aiming for — especially when it comes from broke influencers.

Suppose you asked someone for a restaurant recommendation, and they vehemently advised against it despite never having eaten there before. Are you willing to trust their advice? Probably not. Likewise, don’t let uninformed opinions influence your decisions, especially if they haven’t experienced what they’re discussing.

The Growth Mindset

I also want to shout out to another commenter, True Financial Services, who asked for course recommendations. This is an example of a growth mindset, showing how one can invest in oneself and learn from others who have succeeded.

Although many subpar courses are available, good ones are worth the investment. As such, when choosing a course, it’s essential to do your research.

The Case of Michael Hyatt

Consider Michael Hyatt, a former CEO and best-selling author, to illustrate my point further. Although he had vast experience in Facebook ads, he enrolled in a course. Regardless of one’s level of success, Hyatt demonstrates the importance of valuing time and knowledge.

Ultimately, this approach emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and adapting to new challenges.

Be Open to New Ideas

Never disregard something just because you haven’t done it before. Be open to new ideas. Instead, be willing to challenge your thinking and learn new things.

By adopting this mindset, you can discover new opportunities and pathways to success that you may have never considered before.

Final Words of Advice

The importance of valuing your time and being open to new ideas and learning opportunities cannot be overstated. But you have to make the most of this advice. This requires a mastery of discernment:

Source check. Who’s giving the advice? Are they qualified? Even though a random blog post might sound good, is it written by someone with expertise or experience? If possible, check their credentials, background, and past work.

Question unrealistic productivity claims. If someone tells you you’ll become a millionaire in a month by following their system, run for the hills

Consider the context. Does the advice consider your unique situation, or is it one-size-fits-all? The same thing might not work for you as it did for someone else.

Listen to your gut. What do you think of the advice? Does it feel right? We shouldn’t ignore our intuition, which is a powerful tool.

Multiple perspectives. Be wary of taking one person’s word for truth. See what resonates with you by reading widely and getting different perspectives. Each source should be considered in the context of its context and potential biases.

Experiment (safely). Often, the best way to learn is by doing. Nevertheless, experimentation need not be reckless. Don’t be afraid to start small, see how it goes, and adjust if necessary.

Remember that the best advice often empowers you to make your own decisions. Make sure you challenge what you read and look for a variety of perspectives. Here’s the bottom line: you shouldn’t waste your time or energy on bad advice.

Most importantly, it’s your money and your life, so only you can make it awesome.

FAQs

What is considered the most valuable asset for achieving financial freedom?

Time is the most valuable asset anyone can own. We must be mindful of how we spend our time to achieve our long-term financial and personal goals.

Why is time considered such a critical asset?

Unlike other resources, time cannot be replenished. Many people waste time on activities that don’t contribute to their financial goals or personal fulfillment. The more time you devote to tasks that matter, the more productive and high-quality your life will be.

Are all courses worth the investment?

No, not all courses are worthwhile.

It is possible that some products will not meet expectations or will not be needed at the time of purchase. Nevertheless, the right courses can provide actionable knowledge and skills and substantial returns on investment.

What is the risk of taking advice from people who haven’t achieved your goals?

You may be misled if you take advice from people who haven’t reached your goals. Also, they can steer you wrong if they don’t have first-hand experience. So, if you want to successfully navigate the path you wish to follow, you need to seek advice from those who have done so before.

What is a growth mindset, and why is it important?

A growth mindset acknowledges the opportunity to learn and grow from other successful individuals. In other words, it’s about valuing continuous learning and adaptability to new challenges.

How should one approach new ideas and learning opportunities?

It’s important to keep an open mind to new ideas and not dismiss something just because you’ve never done it before. Don’t be afraid to challenge yourself and learn new things. By adopting this mindset, you may discover new opportunities and pathways to success that you might not have previously considered.

