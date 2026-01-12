Time For This Pandemic Favorite Stock to Roar Back?

A handful of stocks benefited massively during the pandemic. It was an interesting time to be an investor, to say the least, and those who targeted the stay-at-home stocks were rewarded handsomely with considerable gains.

One of those stocks includes Zoom Video Communications ZM. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflective of bullish EPS revisions among analysts. Is it time for the stock to finally regain some attention?

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications’ cloud-native unified communications platform combines video, audio, phone, screen sharing, and chat functionalities. It’s easy to understand why shares gained popularity during that period, as many were forced onto the platform for both personal and professional reasons.

Sales exploded during the pandemic before leveling off significantly over recent years, as shown below. The weak top-line performance has been a major thorn in the side, explaining the poor price action we’ve seen since the COVID era.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS expectations for its current fiscal year reflect positivity, with the current $5.96 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up nearly 13% over the last year. Revenue revisions have followed a similar positive path, with the $4.8 billion expected in its current fiscal year up by roughly 2% over the same timeframe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

While stocks such as Zoom Video Communications ZM were widely hailed during the pandemic, the attention since has drastically reduced. A return to office post-COVID and other similar developments stunted the company’s growth in a big way, with shares suffering as a result.

The stock has quietly consolidated since, with recent positive estimate revisions pushing the once-beloved stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

