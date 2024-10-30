Time Out Group Raises £8.4 Million Through Share Placement

Time Out (GB:TMO) has released an update.

Time Out Group plc has successfully raised approximately £8.4 million through the placement of 16.8 million new ordinary shares at 50 pence each. This move sees participation from key directors and major shareholders, including significant involvement from Oakley Capital Investments and Lombard Odier. The proceeds will bolster the company’s financial position as it prepares for new strategic ventures.

