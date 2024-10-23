Time Out Grants Share Options to CFO Pritchard

Time Out (GB:TMO) has released an update.

Time Out Group plc has granted options over 500,000 ordinary shares to its Chief Financial Officer, Matt Pritchard, as part of its Long Term Incentive Plan. These options, with an exercise price of £0.53, will vest over the next three years. This strategic move highlights Time Out’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

