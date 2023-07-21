Time Management Tips for Advisors

In an article for SmartAsset, Rebecca Lake CEPF discusses some time management tips for financial advisors. This is especially relevant for advisors in the early stages of their careers as they often have multiple roles such as prospecting for clients, servicing existing clients, portfolio management, operations, marketing, etc.

Many advisors end up overwhelmed and working inefficiently. Ironically, advisors need to audit their time and efforts to ensure that their daily routine is consistent with their long-term goals which is a similar process with onboarding new clients.

The first step is to start creating a structure and routine to your day especially in regards to the most important tasks that drive success. Often, advisors can end up in a reactive mode throughout their day which leaves them tired at the end of the day but still unproductive in terms of achieving longer-term goals.

Another step is to identify tasks that are time-consuming but not productive and find ways to outsource or delegate these. If this is not possible, then you can put some time limit on these tasks.

Overall, these steps can help advisors be more productive and also have a healthier work-life relationship while ensuring that progress is being made towards longer-term goals.

Finsum: A big challenge for advisors is time management. This is even more the case for new advisors who have to build their business while they learn the business.

