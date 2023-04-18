Time for Renewable Energy ETFs?

As the global focus shifts towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, the renewable energy sector has emerged as an attractive investment opportunity. Governments and corporations are committing to clean energy targets and investors are increasingly seeking to allocate funds to companies that demonstrate environmental responsibility.

In this article, we will discuss the factors contributing to the rise of renewable energy and the investment potential of several ETFs, including ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF CTEX, Invesco Solar ETF TAN, Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF JZRO, Global X CleanTech ETF CTEC, and SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF CNRG. These ETFs have gained the maximum last week.

Inside the Rise of Renewable Energy

The renewable energy industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by factors such as favorable government policies, increased environmental awareness, technological advancements, and declining costs of renewable energy production.

Countries around the world are setting ambitious renewable energy goals to combat climate change, reduce carbon emissions, and create a sustainable future. As a result, companies in the renewable energy sector are experiencing increased demand for their products and services.

The energy and environment ministers from the Group of Seven affluent nations, or G-7 countries, pledged on Sunday to accelerate the transition to cleaner, renewable energy sources. However, they did not establish a deadline for eliminating coal-fired power plants during their two-day discussions in northern Japan. The leaders emphasized the pressing need to swiftly decrease carbon emissions. and attain a “predominantly decarbonized power sector” by 2035, as quoted on CNBC.

The renewable energy market has also been bolstered by the improving economics of renewable energy production. The cost of solar, wind, and other renewable technologies has declined significantly in recent years, making renewable energy more competitive with traditional fossil fuels. This cost reduction has spurred increased investment in renewable energy infrastructure and created new opportunities for investors.

Investors should note that oil prices increased considerably as OPEC+ producers agreed a surprise oil output cut in early April. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to cut production targets by about 1.16 million barrels per day from May. The cut will run until the end of 2023. Chances of higher oil prices also made renewable energy more lucrative.

“Recognizing the current global energy crisis and economic disruptions, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition to net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 at the latest,” according to the group, as quoted on CNBC.

ETFs in Focus

Given the growth prospects of the renewable energy sector, now could be an opportune time to invest in renewable energy ETFs. Here are five ETFs to consider:

CTEX: The underlying S&P Kensho Cleantech Index tracks the performance of companies focused on building technologies or products that enable the generation of energy in a clean manner. The fund charges 58 bps in fees.

TAN: TAN ETF focuses on the solar industry and includes companies involved in the production and installation of solar panels, as well as related technologies. The underlying MAC Global Solar Energy Index is comprised of companies in the solar energy industry.

JZRO: The JZRO ETF offers a more diversified approach to investing in renewable energy, encompassing a range of clean energy sources, such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. The Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF seeks long-term growth of capital.

CTEC: The underlying Indxx Global CleanTech Index provides exposure to companies adopting technologies focused on improving efficiency of renewable energy production & mitigating the adverse environmental effects of resource consumption; & companies developing technology relating to renewable energy, energy efficiency & storage, smart grid, lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells & pollution prevention. The fund charges 50 bps in fees.

CNRG: The underlying S&P Kensho Clean Power Index is comprised of U.S.-listed equity securities of companies domiciled across developed and emerging markets worldwide which are included in the Clean Power sector. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, as the renewable energy sector continues to grow and gain momentum, investing in renewable energy ETFs could provide significant long-term growth potential. CTEX, TAN, JZRO, CTEC, and CNRG are some of the trending ETFs that represent a diverse range of investment opportunities within this burgeoning market, offering investors exposure to the future of clean energy production and technology.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.