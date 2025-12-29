TIMB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of TIM S.A. (Symbol: TIMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.49, changing hands as low as $19.25 per share. TIM S.A. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TIMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TIMB's low point in its 52 week range is $11.32 per share, with $23.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.38.

