Tim Pool Brings Exclusive Content to Rumble Platform

Potential Positives

Rumble has secured exclusive content from popular content creator Tim Pool, potentially increasing its subscriber base and viewership.

The partnership with Tim Pool enhances Rumble's reputation as a platform for authentic voices, appealing to audiences seeking alternative media.

Tim Pool's programming expansion to areas like sports, gaming, and feature-length documentaries indicates Rumble's commitment to diversified content offerings.

The regular availability of shows like Timcast IRL enhances the platform's content schedule, promoting user engagement and retention among subscribers.

Potential Negatives

Limited accessibility for non-subscribers, as much of the content will be exclusive to Rumble Premium and Timcast members, potentially reducing audience reach and engagement.



Heavy reliance on a single content creator, Tim Pool, which may pose risks if the partnership does not yield expected growth or viewer retention.



Potential backlash or controversy surrounding Tim Pool's viewpoints, which could impact Rumble's brand image and viewer demographics.

FAQ

What new programming is Tim Pool bringing to Rumble?

Tim Pool is bringing a variety of his productions, including Timcast.com content and the Timcast IRL show, to Rumble.

When will Tim Pool's content be available on Rumble?

The content became available on Rumble as of February 11, 2025.

What is Rumble Premium?

Rumble Premium is a subscription service where exclusive content from creators, including Tim Pool, is made available.

How often will Timcast IRL be aired on Rumble?

Timcast IRL will be available on Rumble five days each week.

What is Rumble's mission?

Rumble aims to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.

Full Release



LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (



NASDAQ:RUM



), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that popular content creator Tim Pool is bringing his programming to Rumble, with much of it becoming available exclusively on Rumble Premium. The content is available on Rumble as of February 11, 2025.





“We are thrilled to welcome Tim Pool to Rumble and look forward to his blunt and insightful commentary and conversations with interesting guests on topics people care about,” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble is the new home for exclusive content from the creators who have the biggest and most active followings. We are proud to welcome Tim Pool and his viewers to Rumble.”





"We could not be more excited to join Rumble, the home of honest and real conversations,” Pool said. “Working together we will expand our exclusive programs to sports, gaming, and feature length documentaries as we make history as the premiere location for authentic voices and content.”





Pool is bringing a variety of his productions to Rumble, including Timcast.com content, which will be available exclusively to Rumble Premium subscribers or to those who are already Timcast members. In addition, the show Timcast IRL will be available on the Rumble platform five days each week, while The Culture War will post on Rumble once per week.







ABOUT RUMBLE







Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit:



corp.rumble.com



.





