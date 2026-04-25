Key Points

Tilray exhibits several traits common to stocks that are value traps.

However, the company's market leadership and improving balance sheet don't fit the value trap stereotype.

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Over 95% in five years. That's how much Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares have plunged. Such a dismal performance tends to scare off some investors. Others view Tilray as a cheap stock that could rebound enough to deliver strong gains.

However, cheap stocks can be value traps. They look like bargains based on standard valuation metrics, but they face underlying issues that translate into poor long-term prospects. Is Tilray a textbook example of a value trap?

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Textbook, meet Tilray

At first glance, you might not think that Tilray meets the primary prerequisite for a value trap: a low valuation. Even after its steep plunge in recent years, the marijuana stock still trades at 57.5 times trailing 12-month earnings.

But another valuation metric tells a different story. Tilray's price-to-book ratio is 0.54. Such a low multiple often indicates that a stock is truly a bargain. In Tilray's case, though, more digging is required.

Book value is calculated by subtracting a company's total liabilities from its total assets. Tilray's book value currently stands at around $1.52 billion. However, there's a catch. Roughly half of the cannabis company's book value ($752 million) is goodwill. Tilray also has another $23 million of intangible assets on its balance sheet.

The company has written off significant amounts of goodwill in the past. There's no guarantee that it won't do so again. If it happens, Tilray's seemingly attractive valuation, as measured by its price-to-book ratio, could evaporate.

Inconsistent profitability is often a tell-tale sign of a value trap. Tilray's bottom line has been inconsistent. Even worse, though, the company has been consistent at losing money.

No trap, just value

On the other hand, there's a good case to be made that most of Tilray's problems stem from broader market dynamics rather than the company's missteps. The supply of cannabis has been greater than demand, driving prices down. But such commodity cycles don't last forever. Assuming this supply demand imbalance improves, Tilray could arguably be more of a value stock than a value trap.

The company ranks No. 1 in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market. It's the fourth-largest craft brewer in the U.S. Tilray's wellness products boast a 60% market share in North America's branded hemp foods and snacks category. The company is a leader in the global medical cannabis market, selling products in more than 20 countries.

Value traps often struggle to manage their costs. Tilray has achieved cost savings of around $200 million in recent years.

The cannabis company's balance sheet continues to improve. A year ago, Tilray had a net debt position of $36.6 million. As of Feb. 28, 2026, it had a net cash position of $3.5 million, with cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $264.8 million.

Tilray could also have a significant catalyst on the way. The U.S. is in the process of reclassifying marijuana from Schedule I (drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse) to Schedule III (drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence). This move will lift the IRS Section 280E restrictions that prevent cannabis companies from deducting business expenses that most companies can deduct. As a result, Tilray's bottom line should improve once rescheduling is finalized.

Somewhere in between

Is Tilray a value trap or a value stock? Perhaps the best answer is that it's somewhere in between.

Tilray could realistically deliver strong gains over the next few years if its diversification strategy pays off. On the other hand, the stock could continue to languish if headwinds in the cannabis industry don't subside. I view Tilray as a relatively risky turnaround play rather than a textbook value trap or a bona fide bargain.

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Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.