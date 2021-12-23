Tilray Got Smoked, but Investors Should See Green Soon

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As you may be aware, Canadian company Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) famously merged with Aphria earlier this year, thereby creating the world’s biggest cannabis company by revenue. With that game-changing development, you’d think that TLRY stock would be a darling of the market.

Yet that’s far from the case. Sure, Tilray’s shares surged in February, but that enthusiasm is in the rear-view mirror now.

Today the owners of TLRY stock must re-evaluate their positions and determine if it’s worthwhile to hold onto their shares. It can be painful to cut and run, but sometimes that’s just the best course of action.

On the other hand, the downturn of the shares may have created a rare buying opportunity. After all, Tilray just made a bold move into a high-potential cannabis niche market with an acquisition that’ll make you say, “I’ll drink to that.”

A Closer Look at TLRY Stock

Was it because of the Tilray-Aphria merger which was announced late last year? Or was it due to the Reddit-fueled short-squeeze?

Maybe it was a combination of both. Either way, TLRY stock went on a wild ride in early 2021, culminating in a 52-week high of $67 on Feb. 10.

Bear in mind that the stock started off the year at $9. After a rally of that magnitude, you might assume that Tilray’s investors would end 2021 in the green.

Not necessarily. As it turned out, TLRY stock declined nearly as quickly as it had ascended and even fell back below $9 this month. Yesterday the stock closed at $7.74.

So now it’s all about finding the stock’s bottom and rallying the troops, who could certainly use some positive news.

Don’t Forget About Aphria

With so much going on in the world of cannabis stocks, it’s easy to ignore Aphria since the company isn’t a separately traded entity anymore.

However, Aphria still has a significant presence in the market as the company is Tilray’s medical-cannabis subsidiary. Indeed, Aphria continues to innovate as a provider of medically beneficial cannabis-based products.

Recently, for example, Tilray announced that Aphria had launched medical cannabis oral strips with THC- and CBD-rich options.

The Aphria medical strips contain a thin film with dissolving cannabinoids that are absorbed directly into the bloodstream. This methodology facilitates precise dosing and rapid ingestion.

Tilray Chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon is a firm believer in medical cannabis, calling it a “high-growth, high-margin market.”

Aprhia’s medical-cannabis strips, which are already available throughout Canada, could prove to be a highly lucrative product.

An Iconic Addition

While Tilray’s Aphria subsidiary probes the limits of medical cannabis, a newly added business could provide Tilray with access to a recreational section of the market.

In particular, Tilray recently revealed its acquisition of Colorado-based distilled spirits platform Breckenridge Distillery.

Apparently, Breckenridge is known for its bourbon whiskey collection and craft spirits portfolio. Naturally, investors can expect Tilray to add some of its hemp-derived goodness to Breckenridge’s boozy offerings.

Citing the company’s “award-winning spirits, passionate consumer engagement, and… strong sales and distribution network,” Simon, Tilray’s CEO, called Breckenridge Distillery an “iconic addition” to Tilray’s brands.

With this acquisition in mind, Tilray’s CEO has set an ambitious revenue objective.

With the expectation of launching “THC-based product adjacencies upon federal legalization in the U.S.,” Simon envisions an “ultimate goal of industry leadership with $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal year 2024.”

The Bottom Line

It’s fascinating to witness TLRY stock sink to new lows, even while Tilray is pushing the boundaries within the North American cannabis market.

There appears to be a mismatch between Tilray’s share price and the company’s true value.

In other words, contrarians should be jumping at the chance to buy the company’s shares now. Even if 2021 gave the investors a pop-and-drop, 2022 could be the year when Tilray’s “joint” ventures pay off.

