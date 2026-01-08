Tilray Brands, Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) reported Loss for second quarter of -$44.93 million

The company's earnings came in at -$44.93 million, or -$0.41 per share. This compares with -$85.34 million, or -$0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tilray Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.98 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $217.51 million from $210.95 million last year.

