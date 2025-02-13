TikTok Returns to App Stores Following Trump Ban Delay

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU.

TikTok is back on Apple and Google app stores in the US, as reported by Reuters. The popular short-video app, used by 170 million American users, had been removed for several weeks following President Trump's initial ban. However, Trump's executive order last month delayed the ban for 75 days, allowing TikTok to temporarily resume operations in the US.

The delay and subsequent return of TikTok were prompted by Trump's assurance to tech companies that they would not face penalties for continuing to distribute or maintain the Chinese-owned app. This move aims to enable a potential sale of TikTok's US operations to an American entity.

TikTok's absence had a significant impact on its user base and the broader app market. The app was the second most downloaded in the US in 2024, with over 52 million downloads, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. About 52% of those downloads came from the Apple App Store, while 48% originated from Google Play.

The return of TikTok to the app stores signifies a temporary reprieve for the platform, but its long-term future in the US remains uncertain. Negotiations between ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, and the Trump administration regarding a potential sale of the US operations are ongoing.

