TikTok Investing Strategies That Will Actually Help Build Wealth in 2026, According to Experts

TikTok isn’t just a platform for dance challenges anymore. It has become a place where you can also get practical investing advice.

And going into 2026, some of the investing strategies racking up millions of views on the app aren’t just trendy. Financial experts say they can help everyday people build long-term wealth.

Here are the TikTok investing strategies experts say are actually worth paying attention to.

Diversifying Across Different Asset Classes

Portfolio diversification is one of the most talked-about investing strategies on TikTok. Experts confirm it’s one of the smartest moves you can make. The goal is to spread your money across different assets to protect yourself from market swings.

“Diversifying your portfolio generally helps manage risk, as investments are spread across multiple asset classes, possibly reducing the impact of any single market event,” said Daniel Gleich, CEO and president at Madison Trust Company.

Stocks and bonds are a great starting point, but if you want to diversify further, Gleich recommends opening a self-directed IRA.

“A self-directed IRA provides additional control and flexibility over your retirement, allowing investments in alternative assets such as real estate, precious metals, private business, and more,” he added.

Dollar-Cost Averaging

Timing the market almost always never works. That’s why dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is becoming one of the best investing strategies on TikTok. DCA lets you invest a fixed amount on a regular schedule, no matter where the market is heading.

“This approach typically helps to reduce emotional decision-making and possibly reduce the impact of market volatility,” added Gleich.

He notes that many investors are even carrying this strategy over to their retirement contributions to help them stay consistent.

“Maxing out your IRA contributions and investing wisely over a few decades can potentially grow your retirement savings into seven figures, all within either a tax-free or tax-deferred account,” according to Gleich.

Investing in Index Funds

Index funds are dominating TikTok investment content because you don’t have to be a stock-picking genius to build wealth. When you buy an index fund, you’re buying a slice of the entire market, which reduces your overall risk.

“Index fund investing is blowing up on TikTok right now because it is an easy way to invest, especially for beginners who are not experts,” said Julien Brault, founder of MooseMoney. “It automatically spreads your money across different market sectors without stressing over which stock will take off and which will collapse.”

The Hybrid Cash-and-Invest Method

The hybrid cash-and-invest method is also gaining traction on TikTok due to inflation. This approach keeps your short-term money accessible while putting long-term funds to work harder for you.

“Another TikTok strategy going is the hybrid cash-and-invest method, and it fits perfectly with today’s higher interest rates,” Brault said. “The idea is to keep your short-term money in a high-yield savings account or money market fund so it earns solid interest, then automatically move anything extra into your investing account.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: TikTok Investing Strategies That Will Actually Help Build Wealth in 2026, According to Experts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.