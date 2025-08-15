TIGR or TW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Tradeweb Markets (TW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

UP Fintech Holding Limited has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tradeweb Markets has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that TIGR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TIGR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.10, while TW has a forward P/E of 37.93. We also note that TIGR has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14.

Another notable valuation metric for TIGR is its P/B ratio of 2.76. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TW has a P/B of 4.59.

These metrics, and several others, help TIGR earn a Value grade of B, while TW has been given a Value grade of F.

TIGR sticks out from TW in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TIGR is the better option right now.

