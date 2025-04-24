In Tight Times, Tap Your Library for Money-Saving Resources

The U.S. economy may not be in official recession territory today, but some consumers seem to believe that one is imminent. According to the University of Michigan’s Index of Consumer Sentiment, the share of consumers expecting unemployment is at its highest level since 2009. Americans are also spending less by cutting out discretionary spending like dining, and adding side hustles for more income.

If you, too, are trying to find more breathing room in your budget, consider tapping into a local library, which may offer money-saving resources and services that could boost your income. Because each state decides how to use funds received from the government, available resources will vary by library. Still, chances are good that your neighborhood library has at least a few things to help you in a financial pinch.

Replace recurring expenses with free library resources

Recurring expenses, even when they’re relatively small, add up over time. Conversely, cutting one or two regular expenses can produce meaningful savings.

You could substitute a streaming subscription with a free streaming service from the library such as Kanopy or Hoopla. Instead of subscribing to a magazine or newspaper, get a physical or digital copy at the library. Libraries usually have issues of major publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and Time.

Some libraries also provide free tutoring and music lessons, which could provide financial relief for caregivers with children. Private tutoring or music lessons can easily cost hundreds of dollars a month.

Get expensive goods and services at deep discounts or for free

One-off expenses can do serious damage to your budget, too. Before paying out of pocket, check the library to see if it has what you need.

“We have Chromebooks available for checkout for those who are in between devices or who can’t afford them," said Amy Stone, director of the Bridgton Public Library in Maine. "We have cooking tools, so if you’re interested in trying out something that you don’t have the budget for, you can check out a crockpot or a food dehydrator.”

Other libraries have a “library of things” where patrons can check out gardening and household tools, Stone added.

Libraries may provide or host a variety of otherwise expensive services such as free lawyer consultations and notaries. Other services such as copying, scanning and faxing are usually much cheaper at the library than at an office supply store. For example, faxing documents from a library can cost a few dollars or less.

“Financial institutions and government departments often require faxes of court documents or applications for assistance,” Stone said. “Libraries help people who are having deeper struggles than just financial.”

Free entertainment for the whole family

Recreational activities often get cut from budgets when money is tight. Fortunately, libraries host many fun events for kids and adults. A typical library calendar will have storytimes for young children, game nights, art workshops and clubs that cater to a range of interests.

Some libraries also have free or discounted tickets to local attractions that may be checked out with a library card. Common offerings include passes to nearby zoos, museums and state parks. “That can save you a lot of money, especially with little ones,” Stone said.

Note that access to these passes may be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may have limits on the number of people admitted with each ticket.

Develop professional skills, earn more money

In a recession, people may seek bigger paychecks as a buffer against financial hardship. Your local library may have workshops to help you gain professional skills and become more marketable. In these workshops, you might learn how to use software and programs like artificial intelligence, hone your English speaking and writing skills, or write a resume. Because many workshops are free, taking one (or a few) is pretty low stakes, but the potential payoff could be huge if it helps you secure a raise or a new job.

Librarians are another invaluable resource. They’re trained to teach patrons how to use technology, especially for those who aren’t digital natives. “We will sit with you and teach you how to use a device, how to fill out an application, and how to navigate a website,” Stone said.

“Some people just need some extra support and extra kindness,” she said.

