News & Insights

Stocks
ALAB

Tiger Global take new stake in Flutter, cuts stake in Uber

November 14, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Tiger’s three new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, Flutter (FLUT), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and Coupang (CPNG). Tiger exited two positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position, Dexcom (DXCM) and Astera Labs (ALAB). Tiger increased its stake in a number of holdings, including by size of previous position, UnitedHealth (UNH), Corpay (CPAY), TSMC (TSM), Broadcom (AVGO), and Take-Two (TTWO). Tiger reduced its stake in three holdings, including by size of previous position, Uber (UBER), StoneCo (STNE), and JD.com (JD). Tiger’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apollo Global (APO), and Sea Ltd (SE).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLUT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALAB
APO
AVGO
CPAY
CPNG
DXCM
FLUT
GOOG
GOOGL
JD
META
MSFT
SE
SHW
STNE
TSM
TTWO
UBER
UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.