Tiger Global take new stake in Flutter, cuts stake in Uber

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Tiger’s three new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, Flutter (FLUT), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and Coupang (CPNG). Tiger exited two positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position, Dexcom (DXCM) and Astera Labs (ALAB). Tiger increased its stake in a number of holdings, including by size of previous position, UnitedHealth (UNH), Corpay (CPAY), TSMC (TSM), Broadcom (AVGO), and Take-Two (TTWO). Tiger reduced its stake in three holdings, including by size of previous position, Uber (UBER), StoneCo (STNE), and JD.com (JD). Tiger’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apollo Global (APO), and Sea Ltd (SE).
