Tidewater (TDW) Price Target Increased by 30.55% to 85.00

The average one-year price target for Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) has been revised to $85.00 / share. This is an increase of 30.55% from the prior estimate of $65.11 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $122.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from the latest reported closing price of $80.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tidewater. This is an decrease of 273 owner(s) or 42.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDW is 0.22%, an increase of 31.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.40% to 48,495K shares. The put/call ratio of TDW is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,354K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,420K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 52.14% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,709K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%.

Robotti Robert holds 2,952K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 1.90% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,162K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing an increase of 16.61%.

Cerity Partners holds 1,143K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 16.32% over the last quarter.

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