Tidewater Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $219.88 million, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $36.90 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $336.79 million from $345.05 million last year.

Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $219.88 Mln. vs. $36.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.41 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $336.79 Mln vs. $345.05 Mln last year.

