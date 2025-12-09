ThyssenKrupp Turns To Profit In Q4, But Sales, Orders Down; Sees Loss, Weak Sales In FY26

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF, TKAMY, TKA.DE), a German conglomerate, on Tuesday reported a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, despite weak sales and orders. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects a net loss and lower sales.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was 639 million euros or 1.03 euros per share, compared to prior year's loss of 1.06 billion euros or 1.70 euros per share.

Adjusted EBIT climbed 82 percent to 274 million euros from 151 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT margin improved to 3.3 percent from 1.7 percent a year ago.

EBITDA surged to 409 million euros from 107 million euros a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter, meanwhile, fell 6 percent to 8.28 billion euros from 8.81 billion euros last year.

Order intake declined 12 percent to 6.98 billion euros from prior year's 7.91 billion euros.

In fiscal 2025, net income was 532 million euros, compared to prior year's loss, and adjusted EBIT was 640 million euros, higher than prior year's 567 million euros.

Sales declined 6 percent from last year to 32.8 billion euros as a result of fluctuations in demand and price trends, while order intake increased 15 percent, primarily due to major orders at Marine Systems.

Further, the company will propose to the Annual General Meeting on January 30, 2026 that a dividend of 0.15 euro per share be paid for fiscal year 2025.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, ThyssenKrupp expects net loss between 400 million euros and 800 million euros, and adjusted EBIT between 500 million euros and 900 million euros.

The net loss mainly includes the establishment of restructuring provisions at Steel Europe. The company added that the persistently challenging market environment is also shaping the outlook for the current fiscal year.

For fiscal year 2026, thyssenkrupp anticipates sales development in a range between minus 2 percent and 1 percent. In particular, demand-induced growth is expected at Materials Services and Steel Europe, offset by corresponding declines at Automotive Technology and Decarbon Technologies.

