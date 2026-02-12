Markets

Thyssenkrupp Q1 Adj. EBIT Rises; Confirms FY Forecast

February 12, 2026 — 01:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) posted a first quarter net loss of 334 million euros compared to a loss of 33 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.57 euros compared to a loss of 0.08 euros. The company noted that the negative result is mainly attributable to the restructuring expenses for the Steel Europe segment of 401 million euros. Also, impairment losses in connection with the planned sale of the core business of Automation Engineering had a negative effect on results. Adjusted EBIT improved 10 percent to 211 million euros.

First quarter Group sales were 7.2 billion euros, compared to 7.8 billion euros, last year, reflecting the persistently weak market environment. Order intake was 7.7 billion euros, compared to 12.5 billion euros. The company noted that during the prior-year period, two larger new construction contracts had been recorded at Marine Systems.

CEO Miguel López said: "The first quarter has shown again: Step by step we are strengthening our competitiveness while driving the Group's transformation with determination."

Thyssenkrupp confirmed the group forecast for fiscal 2025/2026. The company said it will continue to focus on ACES 2030 future model.

At last close on XETRA, ThyssenKrupp shares were trading at 12.28 euros, up 4.38%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.