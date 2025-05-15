Markets
Thyssenkrupp Nucera Q2 Sales Up 31%

May 15, 2025 — 01:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thyssenkrupp Nucera (THYKF), on Thursday, reported significant financial improvements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025. The company saw increased revenue growth across its business segments, driven by expanding demand for green hydrogen and chlor-alkali electrolysis technologies.

The company's Q2 financial result reached EUR 4 million, compared to EUR 6 million in the same period of last year. Despite challenges, the company improved its profit from continuing operations, reducing losses to EUR 3 million, a significant improvement from a loss of EUR 10 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss per share also narrowed to EUR 0.03, from the previous year's loss of EUR 0.08 per share.

Q2 sales rose by 31 percent year-on-year to EUR 216 million from EUR 165 million generated a year ago.

For the first half of the fiscal year, thyssenkrupp nucera achieved a positive profit after taxes of EUR 6 million, marking a strong turnaround from EUR -7 million in the same period last year.

The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) continued to show strong upward momentum, improving to EUR -4 million, compared to EUR -14 million a year ago. This positive trend was fueled by higher revenue, improved gross margins, and cost discipline.

For the first half of the fiscal year, thyssenkrupp nucera's total sales reached EUR 479 million, marking a 29% increase over the previous year. The company continues to benefit from strong demand for its electrolysis technologies.

