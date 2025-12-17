Thyssenkrupp Nucera FY Profit After Tax Declines

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp nucera (NCH2.DE) reported fiscal 2024/2025 earnings after tax of around 5 million euros compared to 11 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.04 euros compared to 0.09 euros. EBIT was 2 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 14 million euros. Sales were at 845 million euros compared to 862 million euros, last year. Order intake was 348 million euros, below the previous year's level of 636 million euros.

Fourth quarter EBIT was negative at 1 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 1 million euros, prior year. Sales were 182 million euros, down 28%.

For fiscal 2025/2026, thyssenkrupp nucera expects order intake at Group level to be between 350 million and 900 million euros. Sales are forecast to be between 500 million and 600 million euros. Consolidated EBIT is expected to be negative between 30 million euros and 0 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.