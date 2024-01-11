The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 393,000. Shares of SUSA were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading down about 2.9% with over 75.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 1% on volume of over 44.2 million shares. Marvell Technology is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.1% on the day, while Biogen is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.