The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 4.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 343,000. Shares of SUSA were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading off about 2.6% with over 62.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 2.6% on volume of over 29.9 million shares. American Tower is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while West Pharmaceutical Services is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, trading lower by about 10.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.