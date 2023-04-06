The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 276,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of RDVI were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.9% with over 21.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Micron Technology, up about 3.3% on volume of over 12.0 million shares. Comerica is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while CF Industries Holdings is lagging other components of the FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RDVI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.