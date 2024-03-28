The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 630,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 101,000. Shares of QGRW were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading off about 1.3% with over 50.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 0.7% on volume of over 39.1 million shares. Old Dominion Freight Line is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRW

