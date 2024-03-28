News & Insights

Markets
QGRW

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRW

March 28, 2024 — 01:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 630,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 101,000. Shares of QGRW were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading off about 1.3% with over 50.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 0.7% on volume of over 39.1 million shares. Old Dominion Freight Line is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRWVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QGRW
TSLA
AMD
ODFL
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.