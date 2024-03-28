Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading off about 1.3% with over 50.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 0.7% on volume of over 39.1 million shares. Old Dominion Freight Line is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QGRW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.