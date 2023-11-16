News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXI

November 16, 2023

The Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 199,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of PXI were down about 3.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Transocean, trading off about 4.4% with over 10.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kinder Morgan, down about 1.3% on volume of over 6.5 million shares. Warrior Met Coal is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Expro Group Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

