Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.5% with over 8.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Haleon, up about 1.6% on volume of over 6.6 million shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Sanofi is lagging other components of the Pharmaceutical ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.