The Pharmaceutical ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 270,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 120,000. Shares of PPH were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.5% with over 8.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Haleon, up about 1.6% on volume of over 6.6 million shares. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Sanofi is lagging other components of the Pharmaceutical ETF, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH

