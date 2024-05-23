Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Infosys, trading up about 1.3% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Toronto Dominion Bank, off about 1.7% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Novo Nordisk is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2% on the day, while National Grid is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID
