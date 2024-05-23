Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 270,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 137,000. Shares of PID were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Infosys, trading up about 1.3% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Toronto Dominion Bank, off about 1.7% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Novo Nordisk is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2% on the day, while National Grid is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.

