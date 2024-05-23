News & Insights

Markets
PID

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

May 23, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 270,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 137,000. Shares of PID were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Infosys, trading up about 1.3% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Toronto Dominion Bank, off about 1.7% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Novo Nordisk is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2% on the day, while National Grid is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIDVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PID
INFY
TD
NVO
NGG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.