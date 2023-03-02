The Invesco DWA Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 150,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of PDP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading off about 0.8% with over 17.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and ON Semiconductor, off about 5.1% on volume of over 8.0 million shares. Celsius Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PDP

