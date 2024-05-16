Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Robinhood Markets, trading up about 0.4% with over 12.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coinbase Global, down about 5.9% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. MSCI is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.7% on the day, while B. Riley Financial is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF, trading lower by about 9.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KCE
