The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 78,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of KCE were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Robinhood Markets, trading up about 0.4% with over 12.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coinbase Global, down about 5.9% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. MSCI is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.7% on the day, while B. Riley Financial is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF, trading lower by about 9.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KCE

