IYJ

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ

February 22, 2024 — 12:41 pm EST

The iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 453,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of IYJ were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Paypal Holdings (PYPL), trading up about 1.4% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Block Inc (SQ), up about 4.5% on volume of over 6.6 million shares. FTI Consulting (FCN) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 16.7% on the day, while Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.

