Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Paypal Holdings (PYPL), trading up about 1.4% with over 7.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Block Inc (SQ), up about 4.5% on volume of over 6.6 million shares. FTI Consulting (FCN) is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 16.7% on the day, while Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.