Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading down about 0.2% with over 13.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, up about 3.7% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Certara is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.2% on the day, while Abbvie is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.