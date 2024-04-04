News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

April 04, 2024 — 01:56 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 803,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of IYH were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading down about 0.2% with over 13.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, up about 3.7% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Certara is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.2% on the day, while Abbvie is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.

