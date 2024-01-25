The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 6.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 629,000. Shares of IVE were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 10.6% with over 67.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 0.9% on volume of over 34.1 million shares. Humana is lagging other components of the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 11.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVE

