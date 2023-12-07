Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 518,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of IMFL were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Big Lots, trading up about 3.8% with over 1.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Dow, up about 0.3% on volume of over 1.0 million shares. Rand Capital is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is lagging other components of the Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

