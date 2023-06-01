News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IGE

June 01, 2023

The iShares North American Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 138,000. Shares of IGE were up about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cameco, trading up about 9.8% with over 9.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean, up about 6.1% on volume of over 7.3 million shares. Westrock is lagging other components of the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 0.9%.

