The SPDR S&P China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 507,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 79,000. Shares of GXC were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO, trading up about 4.8% with over 57.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lufax Holding, up about 1.3% on volume of over 24.1 million shares. Canaan is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 28.7% on the day, while Lanvin Group Holdings is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF, trading lower by about 11.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

