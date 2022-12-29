The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 332,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of FTXO were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.9% with over 8.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Citigroup, up about 1.2% on volume of over 5.4 million shares. Svb Financial Group is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.8% on the day, while JP Morgan Chase is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF, trading higher by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO

