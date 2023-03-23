Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXL

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 878,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of FTXL were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.1% with over 44.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.5% on volume of over 24.0 million shares. Micron Technology is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Silicon Laboratories is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

