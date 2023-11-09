The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 125,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of FNX were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Sofi Technologies, trading off about 8.2% with over 56.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Affirm Holdings, up about 18.5% on volume of over 34.1 million shares. Duolingo is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 18.9% on the day, while Topgolf Callaway Brands is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 14.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX

