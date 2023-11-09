News & Insights

Markets
FNX

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX

November 09, 2023 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 125,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of FNX were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Sofi Technologies, trading off about 8.2% with over 56.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Affirm Holdings, up about 18.5% on volume of over 34.1 million shares. Duolingo is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 18.9% on the day, while Topgolf Callaway Brands is lagging other components of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 14.9%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNX
SOFI
AFRM
DUOL
MODG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.