Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EES

January 18, 2024 — 02:02 pm EST

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 400,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of EES were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Talos Energy, trading up about 0.7% with over 10.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Chewy, up about 0.2% on volume of over 4.6 million shares. Liveramp Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 9.6% on the day, while Biote is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 13%.

